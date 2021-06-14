FXCM launches ‘Client First, Trader Driven’ initiative, expanding product offerings and focusing on client service

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies1 and related services, is launching an ambitious ‘Client First’ initiative that expands its product offering and boosts its client service as part of a brand refresh.

A key part of ‘Client First’ is a strong commitment to client service, as highlighted by its ‘client first, trader driven’ tagline in its new logo. FXCM has demonstrated this commitment so far in 2021, reporting that its average live-chat pick-up time was five seconds, while 100% of calls were answered in 45 seconds and emails replied to within a day.2

Over the past year the firm has rolled out popular and emerging products to the retail trading market, adding 79 products including share CFDs, cryptos1 and stock baskets across Europe, Hong Kong and USA. For example, a new stock basket product, Big China Tech (ATMX), combines the shares of Alibaba, Tencent, Meituan and Xiaomi, some of the biggest and most widely traded tech companies globally.

FXCM now offers multiple stock baskets to their retail clients, made up into the following: Big US Tech (“FAANG”), Esports & Gaming, Biotechnology, China Technology and China E-commerce, and now Big China Tech (ATMX). These baskets have proven to be popular with their clients and as a result the company is keen to proactively add new products and expand its competitive offering to reach a wider group of traders.

FXCM also enables its clients to invest in a range of globally listed companies such as Amazon and Tesla, large banks including Citigroup and JP Morgan and firms which have benefited from the work from home trend including Peloton and Zoom Video Communications.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “We have been proactively rolling out new products, adding 79 products in 2021 so far and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. With the world drastically changing how it communicates in the past year, we’ve also ramped up resourcing in our client service team. It is paramount that our people connect with our clients on every level from the moment they start their trading journey. Our commitment to top-notch service fosters trust and we look to build a strong connection with our clients through each stage of the trading experience. Our approach is simple: when our clients want to trade something, it should be available on our platform and when they need support, our team is there to help them.”

The firm also won a number of awards in the past year, including the Best Zero Commission* Broker in the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2021 and the Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth.

1Cryptocurrency products are only available to Professional and Eligible Counterparty Clients under FXCM LTD.

2Jan – May 2021 FXCM Service data

*Award granted to the FXCM Group by ADVFN in March 2021. FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

