FXCM launches commission-free* equity trading

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FXCM Group, LLC (“FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, is expanding into equity trading with the launch of a commission-free* trading service in collaboration with Interactive Brokers.

Equity (or stock) trading is one of the most popular investment securities amongst retail traders around the world. FXCM will create a dedicated online and mobile trading portal, FXCM Stocks, which will white-label cutting-edge technology from Interactive Brokers.

FXCM Stocks is expected to launch in March and will offer trading for US, UK, Hong Kong and European stocks.

FXCM is already one of the world’s largest retail brokers and a leader in online trading. Its expansion into equity trading marks the latest strategic development for the company, following the launch of cryptocurrency trading last year.

Robert Lande, President of FXCM, commented: “FXCM’s expansion into commission-free* equity trading marks an important milestone for the company. Since our launch, we have been resolute in our mission to provide the best trading experience, execution and educational tools, while lowering costs for customers. Our collaboration with Interactive Brokers, a world-renowned broker-dealer which connects to exchanges in more than 125 markets in 31 countries, is a continuation of this mission.

“FXCM Stocks offers a unique potential opportunity for retail traders to benefit from commission-free trading, along with access to cutting-edge trading technology from two global market leaders. With this new service, I expect our clients to be able to benefit from competitive pricing, efficient execution speeds and lower transaction costs when trading with us.”

*Only applies to certain products up to a certain volume. For more information about commission charge, you can visit here .

Stock trading carries risks. Please ensure that you fully understand all risks associated with stock trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Read the full risk warning .

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

