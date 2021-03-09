FXCM named Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards

London, Sydney, Johannesburg

LONDON and SYDNEY, Australia and JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, March 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading and related services, has been named the Best FX platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards.

FXCM was voted for by tens of thousands of retail traders to win the accolade. It comes as FXCM continues to broaden its FX offering with a range of new instruments, technology partnerships and value-added services.

In the past year FXCM has improved both its mobile and desktop services with new updates to its mobile platform making it easier to trade on the move. They also continued to expand their ecosystem with partnerships that improved both the trading experience and the delivery of insights and strategies to its customers.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “Being recognised by market users for the quality of our FX product is greatly rewarding. I applaud the FXCM team for their dedication to ensuring the highest quality standards and for keeping our clients’ interests at heart.”

“Over the past year, we have focused on providing our clients with new and efficient trading tools to capitalise on different market opportunities. Whether it was from the comfort of their own home or on the move, we always want our customers to trade confidently with our innovative tools at their disposal.”

“A big thank you to all those who voted for FXCM and to the Online Personal Wealth Awards for this honour.”

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 ( www.fxcm.com/uk )

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

76.31% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 ( www.fxcm.com/eu )

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

The vast majority of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. Losses can exceed your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au .

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 ( www.fxcm.com/za ). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. ( www.fxcm.com/markets ).

Media contact:

Chatsworth Communications

+44 (0) 20 7440 9780

[email protected]