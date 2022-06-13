Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FXCM wins Best Retail Forex Broker in Europe at Global Forex Awards B2B 2022

FXCM wins Best Retail Forex Broker in Europe at Global Forex Awards B2B 2022

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

WARSAW, Poland, June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services has won the Best Retail Forex Broker in Europe at the 2022 Global Forex Awards – B2B.

FXCM won the award following a public vote from the FX community and was recognised as offering the best all-round retail FX package and experience. Now in their third year, The Global Forex Awards – B2B celebrate forex and related businesses from around the world who are pushing the boundaries of innovation in B2B forex trading solutions.

FXCM has continually expanded its services throughout 2022, underlining its commitment to a “Client First, Trader Driven” approach. In addition to expanding its CFD offering with the doubling of its French, German and UK share offerings, the firm also launched Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions* to level up the service provided to clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “It’s always rewarding to have your team’s hard work and the quality of your offering recognised by the wider FX community. We pride ourselves on our client first, trader driven approach which enables us to consistently deliver diversified products, new functionality and, ultimately, the trading experience our clients deserve. Accolades like this reflect the dedication and commitment of our global team and I want to thank my colleagues for the role that they play in ensuring FXCM remains the premier retail FX broker of choice.”

This award win follows up on the numerous awards won by FXCM in the past year, including Best Zero Commission Broker at ADVFN Awards 2022, Best Forex Trading Platform award at the 2021 Shares Awards, Most Transparent Forex Broker in Europe, Best Forex Trading Platform in Europe and Best Forex Mobile Trading Platform / App provider globally at the Global Forex Awards and Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards.

*Zero Commission: When executing customers’ trades, FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which include, but are not limited to: spreads, charging commissions at the open and close of a trade, and adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide global traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

66% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

73% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763. By trading, you could sustain a total loss of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM AU, you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide, Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination and Terms of Business on www.fxcm.com/au.  

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products that are traded on margin and carry a risk of losses in excess of your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses can exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/markets).

Media contact:
Chatsworth Communications
+44 (0) 20 7440 9780
fxcm@chatsworthcommunications.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.