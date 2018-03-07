G1 Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3,400,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.50, for total gross proceeds of $100.3 million. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by G1 Therapeutics. In addition, G1 Therapeutics has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 510,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is expected to close on March 12, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Cowen and Company, LLC are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, LLC and Wedbush Securities Inc. are acting as lead managers for the offering. BTIG, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on March 7, 2018. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204; or from Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (631) 274-2806.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. G1’s two clinical assets, trilaciclib and G1T38, are CDK4/6 inhibitors, a validated and promising class of targets for anti-cancer therapeutics. Trilaciclib and G1T38 have broad therapeutic potential in many forms of cancer and may serve as the backbone of multiple combination regimens. In addition, G1 is advancing G1T48, a potential first-/best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERD, which is targeted for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, G1T38 and G1T48, and are based on G1 Therapeutics’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause G1 Therapeutics’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in G1 Therapeutics’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; G1 Therapeutics’ ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; G1 Therapeutics’ ability to recruit and enroll patients in its studies; competition in the industry in which G1 Therapeutics operates; and market conditions. Except as required by law, G1 Therapeutics assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Head of Investor Relations / Public Relations

919-907-1944

[email protected]