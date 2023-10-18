RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that COSELA® (trilaciclib) has been recommended as a myeloid supportive agent in the updated American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) small cell lung cancer (SCLC) guidelines for patients with untreated or previously treated extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) who are undergoing treatment with chemotherapy or chemoimmunotherapy. COSELA is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for ES-SCLC.

“The inclusion of COSELA in these new ASCO SCLC guidelines is essential, as they inform treatment decisions by U.S. physicians caring for people living with small cell lung cancer,” said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of G1 Therapeutics. “The mounting body of evidence from our clinical trials and real-world studies demonstrates the potential of COSELA to protect the bone marrow of patients with ES-SCLC against the harmful effects of chemotherapy. These updated guidelines provide further clarity and confidence to physicians considering cytotoxic therapies for their patients with untreated and previously treated SCLC.”

Published on October 11, 2023, the SCLC guidelines, entitled “Systemic Therapy for SCLC: ASCO-Ontario Health (Cancer Care Ontario) Guideline” (Khurshid et al.) provide evidence-based recommendations to practicing clinicians on the management of patients with SCLC. ASCO’s clinical practice guidelines outline appropriate methods of treatment and care for clinicians and address specific clinical situations (disease-oriented) or the use of approved medical products, procedures, or tests (modality-oriented). Multidisciplinary panels of experts, including patient advocates, develop ASCO’s clinical practice guidelines. For more information on ASCO’s guidelines in thoracic cancer, including the SCLC guidelines, please follow this link.

About COSELA® (trilaciclib) for Injection

COSELA (trilaciclib) was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 12, 2021.

Indication

COSELA® (trilaciclib) is indicated to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive-stage small cell lung cancer.

Important Safety Information

COSELA is contraindicated in patients with a history of serious hypersensitivity reactions to trilaciclib.

Warnings and precautions include injection-site reactions (including phlebitis and thrombophlebitis), acute drug hypersensitivity reactions, interstitial lung disease (pneumonitis), and embryo-fetal toxicity.

The most common adverse reactions (>10%) were fatigue, hypocalcemia, hypokalemia, hypophosphatemia, aspartate aminotransferase increased, headache, and pneumonia.

This information is not comprehensive. Please click here for full Prescribing Information. https://www.g1therapeutics.com/cosela/pi/

To report suspected adverse reactions, contact G1 Therapeutics at 1-800-790-G1TX or call FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or visit www.fda.gov/medwatch.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @G1Therapeutics and LinkedIn

