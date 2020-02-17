Breaking News
G1 Therapeutics to Participate in BTIG Targeted Therapeutics Conference on February 24, 2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Feb. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Medical Officer Raj Malik, M.D., will participate in the “Breast Cancer – The Moving Landscape” panel discussion at the BTIG Targeted Therapeutics Conference. The conference will take place on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York, NY.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Trilaciclib has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA; a rolling NDA submission for small cell lung cancer is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2020. Rintodestrant (formerly G1T48) is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies.

G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:
Jeff Macdonald
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
[email protected]

