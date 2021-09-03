Breaking News
G1 Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming September Conferences

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that the Company will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences in September.

  • On September 10, 2021, G1 will participate in the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference. There is no webcast associated with this conference.
  • On September 13, 2021, G1’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference. This will be available on demand beginning the morning of September 13, 2021. The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company’s first commercial product, COSELA™ (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a tumor-agnostic development plan evaluating COSELA in a variety of solid tumors, including colorectal, breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
[email protected]

 

