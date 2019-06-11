G1 Therapeutics to Present at Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D. will present a company overview at the Raymond James Life Sciences and MedTech Conference. The presentation will take place on Wednesday, June 19 at 8:35 a.m. ET at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.

To access the live webcast presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website . Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the same page for 7 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib and lerociclib are designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies and improve patient outcomes across multiple oncology indications. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.