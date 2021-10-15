G2 Recognizes Profit.co as a Leader in OKR category for the 5th quarter in a row

Profit.co, an intuitive OKR Management software, has been recognized by G2 as a Leader in the OKR software category for the fifth quarter in a row.

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — G2, the world’s largest tech marketplace, has recognized Profit.co as a leader in OKR Management for the fifth consecutive quarter. This recognition is awarded to outstanding products that fall in the Leader/High Performer quadrant of the G2 Grid, a widely recognized software standard that plots products based on their market presence and satisfaction. This rating is based on verified G2 reviews from Profit.co customers.

Five-star reviews from satisfied customers share that the customer service, catalog of flexible features, and OKR certification and coaching options make Profit.co the top OKR software.

One client’s recent five-star review shared that Profit.co is a great OKR tool to facilitate achievement . This customer highlighted the wide array of flexible features as one of the best parts of using Profit.co. Additionally, she noted that Profit.co accommodates users at every stage of their OKR journey. Beginners who are still learning how to write OKRs can use the step-by-step guide to create strong OKRs, while advanced users have options like quick create to expedite OKR creation.

Furthermore, Profit.co enables full visibility throughout the enterprise, and ensures that the team stays aligned on key objectives throughout the quarter. This client tried to use Excel to write OKRs, but found that spreadsheets weren’t an effective way to manage OKRs , and switched to Profit.co with better results. OKR software can help you achieve transparency throughout your organization and create an effective OKR program.

Another customer’s five-star review discusses Profit.co’s coaching and training services. This client shared that the OKR coaching and certification sessions offered by Profit.co helped the team understand the mechanics of OKRs , as well as guide them through the process of setting up OKRs that address what matters most for the organization.

This reviewer shared that “Even for people familiar with OKRs, the Profit.co coaching program is an eye-opener.” These sessions helped this customer and his team understand the finer points of the OKR framework—such as understanding outcomes versus outputs, and identifying the right way to use committed or stretch goals. This reviewer concluded that Profit.co is a “great tool to help me to put my focus on the major opportunities as well as challenges in order to achieve more.”

About Profit.co

Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform, integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement and Strategy execution. Profit.co enables businesses to practice OKRs at every level of an organization with full alignment vertically and horizontally. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

