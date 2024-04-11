Jitterbit’s Harmony and Vinyl solutions earn 45 Leader or High Performer badges in iPaaS, API, EDI, RAD, and Low-code Application Development categories

ALAMEDA, Calif., April 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jitterbit, a global leader in empowering transformation through automation, today announced it has been named as an industry leader for customer trust and software quality by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Jitterbit is recognized in multiple Spring 2024 G2 Grid Reports. This is the seventh consecutive year Jitterbit has been highly ranked by G2.

“Jitterbit believes in accelerating business transformation through efficient automation, integration, and web and mobile application development — and without compromising security, compliance or scalability,” said Jitterbit President and CEO Bill Conner. “We’re pleased that this demand is being recognized across the G2 marketplace and Jitterbit is a major driver of this innovation.”

The recognition for Jitterbit’s Harmony and Vinyl platforms spans 45 badges. The company earned:

19 Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), and Low-Code Development Platform

Leader Badges for iPaaS, API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), and Low-Code Development Platform 23 High Performer Badges for Application Development Platform, Workplace Innovation Platform, API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), and Low-Code Development

High Performer Badges for Application Development Platform, Workplace Innovation Platform, API Management, Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Rapid Application Development (RAD), and Low-Code Development 2 Easy to Do Business with Badges for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Workplace Innovation

Easy to Do Business with Badges for Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) and Workplace Innovation 1 Best Support Badge for Workplace Innovation

Every year, more than 90 million people, including employees at every Fortune 500 company, consult G2 when making software decisions. G2 Grid Reports are released on a quarterly basis and rank products based on authentic peer evaluations collected from the G2 community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.

Key G2 Grid Report Highlights

Leader in iPaaS, API Management, and EDI

Jitterbit’s low-code Integration platform, Harmony, was named a Leader in multiple global G2 reports, including, the Grid Report for API Management and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Mid-Market Grid Report for iPaaS, API Management, and EDI, and the Enterprise Grid Report for EDI.

Additionally, Harmony earned an Easiest to Do Business With badge in the Enterprise Usability Index for Electronic Data Exchange (EDI).

Leader in Rapid Application Development and Low-Code Development

Jitterbit’s low-code application platform, Vinyl, was named a Leader in the Grid Reports for Rapid Application Development (RAD) and Low-Code Development Platforms.

Additionally, Vinyl earned a Best Support in the Small-Business Relationship Index for Workplace Innovation Platforms badge, as well as an Easiest to Do Business With badge in the Small-Business Relationship Index for Workplace Innovation Platform.

Jitterbit Highly Regarded in G2 Rankings

Jitterbit is ranked 4.6 out of 5 stars for its Harmony and Vinyl products. Examples of Jitterbit reviews include:

“We have found Jitterbit to be a very rich and full-featured integration platform. While our requirements and workflows are complex and demanding, Jitterbit has always afforded us a clean solution.”

“Our company’s partnership with Jitterbit has been nothing less than awesome, they have scaled our operations in ways we did not see possible without an interface such as the product they offer us. We have been in collaboration for about a year now and not only is the product they offer amazing, but the service and well knowledgeable staffing has made our automation journey seamless and stress free.”

“Jitterbit is very understandable and easy language where we can connect using another system. It gives us step by step process and detail knowledge on how middleware works.”

“The visual interface of the flow(s) and the connections is very intuitive.”

To learn more about Jitterbit, please visit www.jitterbit.com.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 90 million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com.

About Jitterbit, Inc.

Jitterbit empowers business transformation with low-code enterprise solutions for integration and application development. Jitterbit combines and simplifies the power of iPaaS, APIM, EDI, and LCAP to amplify the value of on-premise, cloud-based, and SaaS systems and accelerate the digital journey. Organizations around the globe rely on Jitterbit’s experience and expertise to help them automate critical business processes and build applications to futureproof their business. Learn how Jitterbit helps people work happier at www.jitterbit.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brittni Borrero

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Jitterbit)

Phone: 248-931-3418

Email: [email protected]