G20 agrees on final communique with reference to climate change

Finance officials from the world’s 20 biggest economies (G20) meeting in Riyadh on Sunday reached agreement on the wording of a final communique that includes a reference to climate change for the first time, G20 diplomatic sources said.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Italy coronavirus cases rise to more than 100: regional chief - February 23, 2020
- TurboTax maker Intuit nears agreement to buy Credit Karma for $7 billion: WSJ - February 23, 2020
- Britain takes swipe at ‘indecisive’ EU as trade talk rancor grows - February 23, 2020