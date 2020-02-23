G20 finance heads eye impact of coronavirus outbreak on growth, see modest pickup

Finance chiefs of the world’s top 20 economies vowed to monitor the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth and act if needed, as they said loose monetary policy and easing trade tensions would prompt a pick-up in 2020 and 2021.
