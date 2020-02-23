G20 finance heads see modest growth pickup, to monitor coronavirus

Finance leaders of the world’s top 20 economies expect economic growth to pick up modestly this year and next thanks to loose monetary policy and an easing of trade tensions, and vowed to monitor the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.
