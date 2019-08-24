G7 summit to be ‘a difficult test of unity’: EU’s Tusk

The summit of G7 nations opening on Saturday will be “a difficult test of unity and solidarity” after a year during which leaders of the rich nations have found it hard to find common language, the European Council’s president said.
