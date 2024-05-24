A Georgia state senator spearheading the probe into the Fulton County district attorney’s office says some of District Attorney Fani Willis’ claims about her relationship are “dubious” after one whistleblower’s testimony.
On Thursday, the Georgia Senate Special Committee on Investigations, chaired by Republican state Sen. Bill Cowsert, held its fourth hearing as part of its investigation into Willis’ alleged misconduct and misuse of funds.
