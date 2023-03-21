The U.S. to account for over 50% of the GABA Supplements Market by 2033, Mentions Persistence Market Research

New York, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Revenues of the GABA Supplements Market were estimated at US$ 42 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2033, the market is expected to reach a US$ 76 million revenue. By 2033, the U.S. is projected to account for more than 50% of the GABA supplements market.

GABA supplements are known to increase the GABA produced in the body that helps promote relaxation in the brain resulting in better sleep, reduced anxiety, and hormonal irritability.

Sleep Foundation has estimated that around 30% – 48% of adults globally experience insomnia and around 10-30% have chronic insomnia. Further, in 2020, it was estimated that over 70% of people in Japan were not getting satisfactory sleep and the number is as high as around 60% in countries like the U.S., the U.K., and South Korea.

With such a higher number of sleep dissatisfaction and insomnia around the globe, the need for dietary supplements promoting better sleep is expected to gain demand creating a growth opportunity for GABA supplements.

According to WHO, the number of people dealing with anxiety and depression has significantly increased during the pandemic with numbers increasing by 25%. This growth can influence people to use dietary supplements that help deal with anxiety by promoting good mood and brain relaxation.

In 2021, according to WHO, around 1.3 billion people between the ages of 30 to 79 worldwide were dealing with hypertension. Over 45% of adults had undiagnosed hypertension, which can influence further health problems such as strokes and heart problems. Furthermore, a study concluded that 80 milligrams of GABA can significantly drop blood pressure and help with hypertension. This health benefit to stabilize blood pressure can gain demand for GABA supplements during the projected period.

During Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) around 6 million women globally face anxiety, depression, mood swings, and irritability. This condition can be helped with GABA supplements as they promote a better mood and can also reduce inflammation. This benefit can significantly influence the sales of GABA supplements in the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the GABA Supplements Market are Now Foods, Horbaach, Pure Encapsulations, Thorne, Vitanica, Nutrabio, Country Life, Integrative Therapeutics, Solgar, and Nusa Pure.

The companies are manufacturing elderberry supplements in the form of capsules, syrups, and gummies. They are also launching new products to match up with the consumers’ needs for organic and vegan options for these immunity supplements.

In April 2022, U.S. wellness brand PharmaNutrics launched its Belgian brand in the U.S. with five varieties of dietary supplements including GABA supplements for stress reduction.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the GABA Supplements Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in GABA Supplements Market

by Form (Capsules, Lozenges, and Powder),

(Capsules, Lozenges, and Powder), by Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarkets, and Others),

(Online Stores, Pharmacies, Supermarkets, and Others), by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – 2023 to 2033.

