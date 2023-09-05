RYE, N.Y., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gabelli Funds, LLC, is hosting our annual Aerospace & Defense Symposium at The Harvard Club in New York, NY on September 7th. The conference will draw 16 companies, with a focus on the themes of the strong demand outlook, high barriers to entry, large aftermarket opportunity, growth in excess of GDP, defense spending, and M&A potential for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.

Preliminary Agenda

7:50 Gabelli Funds Tony Bancroft 8:00 Terran Orbital (NYSE: LLAP) Marc Bell, CEO 8:30 Crane (NYSE: CR) Jay Higgs, President; Richard Maue, Executive VP & CFO; Alex Alcala, Executive VP; Jason Feldman, Treasury & IR 9:00 Kaman (NYSE: KAMN) Ian Walsh, Chairman, President, & CEO; Jamie, Coogan, Senior VP & CFO 9:30 Moog (NYSE: MOG.A) Patrick Roche, CEO; Jennifer Walter, CFO 10:00 FTAI (NASDAQ: FTAI) Joe Adams, CEO 10:30 Ducommun (NYSE: DCO) Suman Mookerji, Senior VP & CFO 11:00 Woodward (NASDAQ: WWD) Dan Provaznik, Director of IR 11:30 Graham Corp (NYSE: GHM) Dan Thoren, President & CEO; Chris Thome, CFO; Matt Malone, President & CEO, Barber-Nichols 12:00 Lunch Break 12:15 Avio S.p.A (BIT: AVIO) Giulio Ranzo, CEO 12:45 Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) Joseph Gaspar, Senior Executive VP, Business Management; Rami Myerson, IR Director 1:15 AAR Corp (NYSE: AIR) Sean Gillen, CFO; Dylan Wollin, VP Strategy 1:45 Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ: ISSC) Shahram Askarpour, CEO; Mike Linacre, CFO 2:15 Mynaric (XE: M0YN) Mustafa Veziroglu, CEO; Stefan Berndt-von Bulow, CFO 2:45 Bridger Aerospace (NASDAQ: BAER) McAndrew Rudisill, CIO & Director 3:15 Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) Matt Farabaugh, Senior VP & CFO 1×1 Meetings Only General Electric (NYSE: GE) Steve Winoker, VP IR; Blaire Shoor, Executive IR

The Harvard Club, New York City, NY

Thursday, September 7, 2023

For general inquiries, contact:

Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.