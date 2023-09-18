RYE, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gabelli Funds is hosting a PFAS Symposium on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at the Harvard Club in New York City and virtually on Zoom. This event will focus on issues surrounding PFAS uses, replacements, and remediation. It will feature presentations from leading companies in waste and disposal services, water utilities, testing, and remediation. In-person attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting.
PFAS (Per/Polyfluoroalkyl substances) are compounds that were widely used for perceived benefits in many industrial and commercial household applications; they have increasingly become an environmental and public health concern due to their persistence and toxicity. Prospective attendees can learn more about the symposium on our website.
Preliminary Agenda
|9:20
|Opening Remarks
|Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA & Wayne Pinsent, CFA, Gabelli Funds
|9:30
|Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ: CWST)
|Sam Nicolai, VP of Engineering and Compliance
|10:00
|Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ: ADES)
|Bob Rasmus, CEO; Joe Wong, CTO
|10:30
|SJW Group (NYSE: SJW)
|Mark Vannoy, President of The Maine Water Company; Suzanne DeLorenzo, Director of Water Quality, San Jose Water Co.
|11:00
|Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
|Michael Kozak, VP Environmental Products; Mike Donovan, Director R&D, CETCO
|11:30
|AECOM (NYSE: ACM)
|Rosa Gwinn, PhD, Global PFAS Technical Leader; Gavin Scherer, Global PFAS Commercialization Leader
|12:00
|Lunch Break
|12:15
|Panel
|Hazen & Sawyer (Private)
|Dr. Mohammad Abu-Orf, Vice President & Residuals Group Practice Leader
|REGENISIS (Private)
|Maureen Dooley, Vice President Industrial Sector
|Revive Environmental (Private)
|David Trueba, President & CEO; Rick Gillespie, CCO; Trevor Whitson, Director Product Portfolio & Marketing
|12:45
|BioLargo, Inc (OTC: BLGO)
|Alex Evans, Director of Communications
|1:15
|Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI)
|David Dunlap, VP, Government Relations
|1:45
|374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)
|Israel Abitbol, CFO; Doron Gez, SVP of Marketing
|2:15
|Xylem (NYSE: XYL)
|Snehai Desai, Chief Growth & Innovation Officer
|2:45
|American Water Works (NYSE: AWK)
|Susan Hardwick, President & CEO; John Griffith, CFO; Cheryl Norton, COO
The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Thursday, September 28, 2023
Registration link: CLICK HERE
For general inquiries, contact:
Miles McQuillen, AVP Private Wealth Management, MMcQuillen@gabelli.com
Audrey Melville, Director of Marketing, amelville@gabelli.com
PFAS Research Team
Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA, rmorbelli@gabelli.com
Wayne Pinsent, CFA, Research Analyst, wpinsent@gabelli.com
Rebecca Stern, PhD, rstern@gabelli.com
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.
|Contact:
|Rebecca Stern
|Research Analyst
|(914) 921-7717
- Virios Therapeutics Announces Termination of At-The-Market Sales Agreement - September 18, 2023
- INE Recognized as Top Training Provider by G2, Training Industry, Global Infosec, and SC Media - September 18, 2023
- Galera Schedules Type A Meeting with FDA to Discuss Next Steps for Avasopasem - September 18, 2023