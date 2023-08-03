GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gabelli Funds, LLC is pleased to announce that the Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund (the “Fund”) (NASDAQ: GABXX) exceeded $4 billion in assets under management today. Achieving this milestone reinforces the Fund’s reputation as a low cost money market fund as it continues to grow while providing shareholders with tax advantaged returns.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is among the most attractive money market funds in its class. The quality of U.S. Treasury securities coupled with total expenses capped at 0.08% and the exemption from state and local income taxes of its dividends, translates into a very competitive after-tax yield.

The Gabelli U.S. Treasury Money Market Fund is a money market mutual fund managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). The Fund invests exclusively in U.S. Treasury securities and its primary objective is high current income consistent with the preservation of principal and liquidity.

For more information regarding the Fund, call:

Judith A. Raneri Ronald S. Eaker 914-921-5417 914-921-5413

An investment in the Fund is not insured or guaranteed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government agency. Although the Fund seeks to preserve the value of your investment at $1.00 per share, it is possible to lose money by investing in the Fund. There is no guarantee that the Fund can achieve its investment objective. The Fund’s sponsor has no legal obligation to provide financial support to the Fund, and you should not expect that the sponsor will provide financial support to the Fund at any time. Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the fund carefully before investing. The prospectus contains more complete information about this and other matters and should be read carefully before investing. You can obtain a prospectus by calling Gabelli Funds, LLC at 1-800-GABELLI (1-800-422-3554).

Distributed by G.distributors, LLC, a registered broker dealer and member of FINRA.