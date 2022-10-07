Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gadget Repair Expo Comes to San Antonio Texas

Gadget Repair Expo Comes to San Antonio Texas

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

October 13 & 14, 2022

Gadget Repair Expo

Gadget Repair Expo
Gadget Repair Expo

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Gadget Repair Expo (GRE) is the only expo focused on device repair. The Gadget Repair Expo brings all the best industry vendors, speakers, and industry repair experts together. This is a great way to start repairing devices and learn all about the repair industry. For anyone already in the device repair industry, this is the only expo to attend. For a vendor in the repair industry, Gadget Repair Expo is the place to exhibit. The Gadget Repair Expo is laser-focused on providing the tools and resources to better the entire device repair industry.

Come out and see all of our exhibitors and sponsors, including:

  • Xpress Prepaid
  • T-Mobile
  • T-CETRA/VIDAPAY
  • Amazon
  • Injured Gadgets
  • iFixit
  • iPadRehab
  • Repair.org
  • CellBotics
  • Repairs First Association
  • UPPLUCK
  • Axiom Armor and others.

Contact Information:
Nicole Russell
Director of Client Relations
info@gadgetrepairexpo.com
8647203048

Related Images

Image 1: Gadget Repair Expo

GadgetRepairExpo.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Gadget Repair Expo

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.