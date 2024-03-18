FIRST ON FOX: Florida lawmakers, led by Rep. Matt Gaetz, are calling for an “immediate” response from President Biden over concerns about a potential mass migration of Haitians coming to the country via boats — days after the state’s governor surged personnel and aircraft to the coast.
The lawmakers, including Reps. Gus Bilirakis, Anna Paulina Luna and Daniel Webster, have written to Biden calling on him to exercise his authority to declare an “
