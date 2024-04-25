FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is urging the House Armed Services Committee to summon Secretary of State Antony Blinken for congressional testimony to assess how the State Department’s “failed foreign policy decisions” have “endangered” U.S. forces in Africa.

“The intended purpose of this investigative hearing is to ensure the Global Fragility Strategy (GFS) isn’t negatively impacted by DoS’ recent failures in Nig

[Read Full story at source]