Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gaia Sells Portion of its Headquarters and Reduces Debt by $13 Million

Gaia Sells Portion of its Headquarters and Reduces Debt by $13 Million

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, closed on the sale of the portion of its corporate headquarters that it was not occupying to a strategic real estate investor today. Gaia will still retain full ownership of its studio and production facilities.

Highlights of the completed transaction:

  • Sold 50% of its office space for $13 million, utilizing the proceeds to reduce debt from $17 million to $4 million.
  • Recognized a book gain of approximately $6 million, net operating losses to offset tax impact.
  • Impact to future periods operating expenses will be neutral.

Gaia also provided an update on its progress toward its goals for the third quarter, including:

  • On track for 30,000 net member additions.
  • Positive earnings and cash flows in July and August; on track for September even excluding the gain from the sale of real estate.

“The completion of this transaction allows us to realize the appreciated equity value in our building while retaining strategic control of our production facilities and headquarters,” said Paul Tarell, Gaia’s CFO. “We have continued building on the momentum of the past six months and are on track to report positive earnings and cash flows for the third quarter as planned.”

Gaia plans to report its third quarter 2020 earnings results on November 9th.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “believe,” “will,” or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives we undertake, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Contacts
Paul Tarell
Gaia, Inc.
(303) 222-3330
[email protected]

Cody Slach
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.