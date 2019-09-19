Gaia to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley Consumer & Media Conference on October 3, 2019

Breaking News
2 mins ago

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA), a conscious media and community company, has been invited to present at the 5th Annual B. Riley Consumer & Media Conference, which is being held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City, NY.

Gaia management is scheduled to present at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your B. Riley representative, or Gaia’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell
Gaia, Inc.
(303) 222-3330
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations
Cody Slach
Tel 1-949-574-3860
[email protected]

