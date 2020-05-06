GAIN CORPORATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors of its Investigation of the Sale of GCAP and Encourages Stockholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s proposed merger with INTL FCStone Inc.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On February 27, 2020, GAIN announced that it had signed an agreement to merge with INTL FCStone. Pursuant to the merger agreement, GAIN stockholders will receive $6 in cash for each share of GAIN common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in mid-2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that GAIN’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for GAIN stockholders.

If you own shares of GAIN and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected] or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.