Gain Therapeutics Outlines Key Objectives for 2022 Following its Inaugural R&D Day

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”, or the “Company”), a biotechnology company transforming and accelerating drug discovery with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform, today held its inaugural research and development day webinar.

Capitalizing on significant advances in computational biology and drug discovery, the Company has applied its proprietary computational SEE-Tx® platform to generate its lead programs in GBA1 Parkinson’s disease, Gaucher disease as well as four additional programs to advance the treatment of lysosomal storage disorders. In addition, the Company has leveraged SEE-Tx to expand its program pipeline into metabolic diseases and oncology. For 2022, the corporate priorities include the following:

Complete the preclinical development and submit the regulatory dossier to the Human Research Ethics Committee in Australia to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial in its GBA1 Parkinson’s disease program;

Advance its GBA1 Gaucher disease program into regulatory toxicology studies; and

Continue to progress its research and discovery programs originating from its SEE-Tx platform across a range of indications, including lysosomal storage diseases (GM1 gangliosidosis and Krabbe), genetically driven metabolic disorders (liver and lung disease) and oncology.

“The focus of the Company in 2022 is on the execution of our research and development plans aligned with our corporate priorities, with additional updates of our preclinical data in our Parkinson’s program expected at various conferences in Q1 and Q2,” said Eric Richman, CEO of Gain Therapeutics. “We are pleased by the interest in our R&D Day and thank the key opinion leaders who shared their time to provide such quality presentations on topics of interest relating to advances in computational target and drug discovery, the role of allosteric regulators, and our lead program in GBA1 Parkinson’s disease that originated from our SEE-Tx platform.”

Gain Therapeutics is leading the wave of innovation in the field of allosteric drug discovery and is one of the pioneers in the field of computational biology. The Company’s SEE-Tx platform was developed over the course of the past 10 years and is uniquely positioned to leverage the AlphaFold Protein Structure Database developed by DeepMind and EMBL-EBI. SEE-Tx is a physics-based supercomputer-powered drug discovery platform. Using 3D structures of proteins as the starting point and applying a patented algorithm with molecular dynamic simulations, it can identify allosteric binding sites that were previously inaccessible or unknown, predict their druggability, and discover small molecules in a fraction of the time of traditional drug discovery methods. The output of the platform is structurally targeted allosteric regulators that bind to the newly discovered binding site and can stabilize or destabilize proteins, cause targeted degradation, or inhibit or activate protein function as needed to treat diseases at their source.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is transforming the drug discovery paradigm with structurally targeted allosteric regulators identified with its proprietary computational discovery platform SEE-Tx. The ability to identify never-seen-before allosteric targets on proteins involved in diseases across the full spectrum of therapeutic areas provides opportunities for a range of drug-protein interactions, including protein stabilization, protein destabilization, targeted protein degradation, allosteric inhibition and allosteric activation. Gain’s pipeline spans neurodegenerative diseases, lysosomal storage disorders, metabolic diseases and oncology. Gain’s lead program in Parkinson’s disease has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse.

For more information, please visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this release that are not historical facts may be considered to be “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause results to differ materially and adversely from the statements contained herein. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the market opportunity for Gain’s product candidates, and the business strategies and development plans of Gain. Some of the potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expected include Gain’s ability to: make commercially available its products and technologies in a timely manner or at all; enter into strategic alliances, including arrangements for the development and distribution of its products; obtain intellectual property protection for its assets; accurately estimate and manage its expenses and cash burn and raise additional funds when necessary. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, Gain does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

