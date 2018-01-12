Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against AZZ, Inc. (AZZ)

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against AZZ, Inc. (“AZZ” or the “Company”) (NYSE:AZZ) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired AZZ securities on the open market from April 22, 2015 and January 8, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, AZZ violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading public statements, and/or failing to disclose material information, to investors. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) repeatedly misrepresented their financial results, (2) failed to report revenues in compliance with FASB accounting standards, (3) lacked adequate controls over financial reporting, and (4) failed to disclose the failure of more than two years of purported efforts to evaluate new accounting standards.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 12, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
