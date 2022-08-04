Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Carvana Co. (CVNA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Carvana Co. (“Carvana” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CVNA) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of investors who purchased Carvana common stock between May 6, 2020 and June 24, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint allege that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Carvana faced serious, ongoing issues with documentation, registration, and title with many of its vehicles; (2) as a result, Carvana was issuing unusually frequent temporary plates; (3) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was violating laws and regulations in many existing markets; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana risked its ability to continue business and/or expand its business in existing markets; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Carvana was at an increased risk of governmental investigation and action; (6) Carvana was in discussion with state and local authorities regarding the above-stated business tactics and issues; (7) Carvana was facing imminent and ongoing regulatory actions including license suspensions, business cessation, and probation in several states and counties including in Arizona, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina; and (8) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Carvana’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

