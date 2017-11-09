Breaking News
Home / Top News / Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 8 mins ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (“Cheetah” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CMCM) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cheetah securities on the open market from April 26, 2017 through October 25, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile is using company-controlled accounts to inflate the gifting on Live.me; (2) Cheetah Mobile overstated its revenue; and (3) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 26, 2017, Prescience Point Research Group published a report asserting, among other things, that approximately 55% of Cheetah Mobile’s reported consolidated revenue does not exist and Cheetah Mobile uses company-controlled or “fake” accounts on Live.me to gift other users using company money.  On this news, shares of Cheetah fell $0.37 per share or over 4% to close at $8.05 per share on October 26, 2017, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 8, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.