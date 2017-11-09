Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (“Cheetah” or the “Company”) (NYSE:CMCM) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Cheetah securities on the open market from April 26, 2017 through October 25, 2017, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cheetah Mobile is using company-controlled accounts to inflate the gifting on Live.me; (2) Cheetah Mobile overstated its revenue; and (3) as a result, Cheetah Mobile’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 26, 2017, Prescience Point Research Group published a report asserting, among other things, that approximately 55% of Cheetah Mobile’s reported consolidated revenue does not exist and Cheetah Mobile uses company-controlled or “fake” accounts on Live.me to gift other users using company money. On this news, shares of Cheetah fell $0.37 per share or over 4% to close at $8.05 per share on October 26, 2017, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 8, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.