NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired CS Disco, Inc. (“CS Disco” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LAW) securities between July 21, 2021 and August 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

The Complaint alleges that beginning with its July 2021 initial public offering and throughout the Class Period, “CS Disco repeatedly touted strong growth in its revenues attributable to customer usage of its cloud-based electronic discovery platform and asserted that it had good advance visibility into changes in the demand from individual customers over time.”

However, on August 11, 2022, CS Disco revealed financial results for the second quarter of 2022, in which revenue growth had tapered drastically over past quarters, and the Company alerted the markets that it would no longer be including in its guidance any revenues attributable to its largest customers for the entire year.

The Complaint alleges that during an investors call following the earnings release the Company’s Chief Executive Officer denied that CS Disco’s declines in revenue were the result of losing any major customers, despite knowing for months that the Company was losing their business. As a result of these disclosures, the price of CS Disco stock declined $15.53, to drop more than 53% on August 12, 2022.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of CS Disco should contact the Firm prior to the November 20, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .