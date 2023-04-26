NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Edgio, Inc. (f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc.) (“Edgio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EGIO) between February 11, 2021 and March 12, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (2) that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s revenue had been overstated in certain periods; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 13, 2023, before the market opened, the Company issued a press release announcing that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the quarterly reports for fiscal 2022 and 2021, because its audit committee “identified an error in the Company’s historic accounting treatment of Edgio’s Open Edge solution.” The Company anticipated the restatements would result in a “reduction to revenue of up to approximately $23.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, up to approximately $16.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and up to approximately $6.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.” As a result, the Company stated that it would be unable to file its annual report on time.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.1597, or 15.5%, to close at $0.8703 per share on March 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Edgio should contact the Firm prior to the June 26, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .