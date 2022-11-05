NEW YORK, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Maryland on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Enviva Inc. (“Enviva” or “Company”) (NYSE: EVA) between February 21, 2019 and October 11, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the Complaint, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enviva had misrepresented the environmental sustainability of its wood pellet production and procurement; (ii) Enviva had similarly overstated the true measure of cash flow generated by Enviva’s platform; and (iii) accordingly, Enviva had misrepresented its business model and Enviva’s ability to achieve the level of growth that defendants had represented to investors.

On October 12, 2022, Blue Orca Capital published a report on Enviva alleging, among other things, that “newly discovered data suggests . . . [Enviva] is flagrantly greenwashing its wood procurement” and characterized Enviva’s claim to be a “pure play ESG Company with a healthy, self-funded dividend and cash flows to provide a platform for future growth” as “nonsense on all counts.” Moreover, the Blue Orca report alleged that “Enviva is a dangerously levered serial capital raiser whose deteriorating cash conversion and unprofitability will drain it of cash next year” and is “a product of deranged European climate subsidies which incentivize the destruction of American forests so that European power companies can check a bureaucratic box.” On this news, Enviva’s stock price fell by more than 13%, damaging investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Enviva should contact the Firm prior to the January 3, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .