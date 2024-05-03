NEW YORK, May 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased securities of Equinix, Inc. (“Equinix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EQIX) between May 3, 2019 and March 24, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Equinix manipulated its financials to reduce operational expenses and boost Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”); (2) Equinix oversold power capacity and did not warn of the risks associated with this practice; (3) Equinix lacked adequate internal controls; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Equinix should contact the Firm prior to the July 1, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .