NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Expensify, Inc. (“Expensify” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXFY) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents (defined below) issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021 (the “IPO” or “Offering”).

Expensify provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the U.S. and internationally. The Company’s platform purportedly enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel, and Expensify offers track and submit plans for individuals.

On October 15, 2021, Expensify filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which, after several amendments, was declared effective by the SEC on November 9, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

On or about November 11, 2021, pursuant to the Offering Documents, Expensify conducted its IPO, selling 9.73 million shares priced at $27.00 per share. On November 12, 2021, Expensify filed a prospectus on Form 424B4 with the SEC in connection with the IPO, which incorporated and formed part of the Registration Statement (the “Prospectus” and, together with the Registration Statement, the “Offering Documents”).

The Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On June 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expensify to Underweight from Equal-weight, citing structural headwinds and the Company’s risk-reward profile. On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 6.28%, to close at $6.72 per share on June 12, 2023.

Then, on August 8, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Among other items, Expensify reported GAAP EPS of -$0.14, missing consensus estimate of -$0.07, and revenue of $38.9 million, which likewise missed the consensus estimate of $41.5 million. Expensify also withdrew its previously issued revenue growth guidance. Following Expensify’s disclosures, JMP Securities downgraded the Company to Market Perform from Market Outperform. On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.69 per share, or 28.55%, to close at $4.23 per share on August 9, 2023.

Finally, after the market closed on November 7, 2023, Expensify issued a press release announcing third quarter 2023 financial and operating results that once again missed consensus estimates amid macroeconomic headwinds. Among other items, Expensify reported a Q3 GAAP loss of $0.21 per share and a 14.1% year-over-year revenue decline. On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.07 per share, or 36.89%, to close at $1.83 per share on November 8, 2023.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Expensify should contact the Firm prior to the January 29, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .