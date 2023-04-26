NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of First Republic Bank (“First Republic” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FRC) between January 14, 2021, and March 14, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants: (1) misrepresented the strength of the Company’s balance sheet and liquidity position; (2) understated the significant pressure rising interest rates posed to First Republic’s business model; (3) misrepresented the strength of the Company’s ability to deliver consistent results across different interest rate environments; (4) misrepresented the diversity of the Company’s deposit funding base; and (5) misrepresented the Company’s ability to generate net interest income (NII) and net interest margin (NIM). When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of First Republic should contact the Firm prior to the June 23, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .