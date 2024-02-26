NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Lantronix, Inc. (“Lantronix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTRX) securities between May 11, 2023 and February 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IoT products, network-enabled devices, excluding traditional computers like laptops and servers; (ii) Lantronix’s customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IoT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company’s business; (iii) certain of Lantronix’s embedded IoT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IoT solutions for fiscal year 2024; (v) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Lantronix should contact the Firm prior to the April 23, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

