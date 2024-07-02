NEW YORK, July 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased securities of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (“Maxeon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAXN) between November 15, 2023 and May 29, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that on May 30, 2024, Maxeon announced financial results for first quarter 2024 in a press release, reporting a 41% year-over-year decline in revenue to $187.5 million. The Company disclosed that it was “facing a serious cash flow challenge” as the result of, in part, the termination of the SunPower supply agreement. The Company revealed that, as a result, it was forced to “negotiate[] commitments for significant liquidity support” which will result in “substantial dilution to existing public shareholders, with TZE [TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co. Ltd.] ultimately becoming a controlling shareholder.” On this news, the Company’s share price fell 34.7%, or $1.08, to close at $2.03 per share on May 30, 2024.

The Complaint also alleges that Defendants failed to disclose: (1) that Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower; (2) that, following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, the Company was unable to “aggressively ramp sales”; (3) that, as a result, revenue substantially declined; and (4) that, as a result, the Company suffered a “serious cash flow” crisis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Maxeon should contact the Firm prior to the August 26, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .