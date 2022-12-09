NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of NewAge, Inc. (“NewAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBEV) (OTC: NBEVQ) between January 18, 2018 and October 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that: (1) NewAge never entered into a “distribution agreement” or “initiative in partnership” with the military and never had plans to sell its products at all commissaries and exchanges around the world; (2) NewAge did not have adequate inventory of its products to fulfill this reported agreement; (3) NewAge did not actually expand its product lines or distribution agreements as represented; (4) the Company lacked adequate internal controls; (5) as a result the Company had a heightened risk of regularly scrutiny and ultimately subject to an SEC investigation and action; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of NewAge should contact the Firm prior to the February 6, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .