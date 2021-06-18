Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 10 mins ago

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ocugen, Inc. (“Ocugen”) (NASDAQ: OCGN) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Ocugen publicly traded securities between February 2, 2021 and June 10, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to support an EUA; (2) the Company would not file an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s financial statements, as well as Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 10, 2021, the Company announced that it would “no longer pursue an emergency use authorization” for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin, and would instead go through the process of obtaining full approval. The Company said that the decision was “based on a recommendation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” which also “requested more information and data” for the approval. The news shocked the market, as the Company had previously indicated that it intended to apply for emergency use authorization. On this news, the Company’s share price dropped to $6.69 from $9.31 at close the day before.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Ocugen during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the August 17, 2021 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected].

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.