Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Omnicell, Inc. (“Omnicell” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OMCL) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Omnicell between October 25, 2018 through April 9, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Omnicell recognized revenue for certain transactions before fulfilling its performance obligations; (2) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (3) the Company engaged in improper accounting practices to meet revenue targets; (4) as a result, the Company would be required to write-off certain inventory; (5) the Company misclassified certain expenses as capitalized expenditures; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Omnicell’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the September 16, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

