NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired ON Semiconductor Corporation (“ON Semi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ON) securities between May 1, 2023, and October 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose that: (1) revenues from billions of dollars in reported LTSAs were “committed” and “locked in,” and were effectively certain to be obtained by the Company when, in fact, the Company could and would abrogate the LTSAs at a customer’s request; (2) LTSA’s provided “predictable” and “sustainable” performance to drive onsemi’s growth, even in tough macroeconomic conditions, when, in fact, they would be modified or eliminated as conditions changed; and (3) Defendants had “good visibility” into customer demand when, in fact, demand could be reduced on short notice, even where LTSAs were in effect. As a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about ON Semi’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of ON Semi should contact the Firm prior to the February 12, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .