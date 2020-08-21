Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against OneSpan, Inc. (OSPN)

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against OneSpan, Inc. (“OneSpan” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OSPN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of OneSpan between May 9, 2018, and August 11, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for OneSpan investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (iii) as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (iv) OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 4, 2020, OneSpan postponed its second-quarter 2020 earnings release and conference call by one week, attributing the delay to prior period revenue recognition problems relating to certain software license contracts spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020. OneSpan further stated that “[t]he net contract assets that originated from a portion of these contracts in prior periods were not properly accounted for in subsequent periods, which caused overstatements of revenue.” On this news, the Company’s common share price fell $0.46 per share, or 1.40%, to close at $32.50 per share on August 4, 2020.

Then, on August 11, 2020, OneSpan disclosed that it would not timely file its quarterly report for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, with the SEC; reported that same quarter year-over-year revenues had declined; and withdrew its full-year 2020 earnings guidance, which the Company had affirmed one quarter earlier. On this news, the Company’s common share price fell $12.36 per share, or 39.62%, to close at $18.84 per share on August 12, 2020.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of OneSpan during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the October 19, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

