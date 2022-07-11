Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Outset Medical, Inc. (OM)

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Outset Medical, Inc. (“Outset Medical” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OM) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Outset Medical stock between September 15, 2020 and June 13, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint allege that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants had “continuously made improvements and updates to Tablo over time since its original clearance” that required an additional 510(k) application; (2) as a result, the Company could not conduct a human factors study on a cleared device in accordance with FDA protocols; (3) the Company’s inability to conduct the human factors study subjected the Company to the likelihood of the FDA imposing a “shipment hold” and marketing suspension, leaving the Company unable to sell Tablo for home use; and (4) as a result, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Outset Medical should contact the Firm prior to the September 6, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .