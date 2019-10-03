Breaking News
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Overstock.com, Inc. (“Overstock.com” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSTK) in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Overstock.com between May 9, 2019 through September 23, 2019 (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

The Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) it was not true that Overstock would be able to support the launch of its tZERO crypto currency with earnings or cash flow from its Retail operations and that whatever marginal improvements defendants had made by cutting costs and engineering earnings, could not be sustained so as to generate positive EBITDA or cash from operations necessary to support its crypto currency operations; (ii) the extreme additional risks and the substantial volatility in the price of Company shares was foreseeable, given Defendants’ undisclosed plan to offer its tZERO Preferred Share Dividend as a means to squeeze short sellers out of Overstock, and to prevent them from holding legitimate positions in the Company; (iii) the Company’s ability to accomplish its intended short squeeze would embolden the SEC or even market participants, such as major brokerage houses, to act to prevent this market manipulation; and (iv) it was also not true that Overstock contained adequate systems of internal operational or financial controls, such that Overstock’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were true, accurate or reliable; (v) as a result of the foregoing it was not true that the Company’s quarterly reports filed with the SEC were prepared in accordance with GAAP ad SEC rules; (vi) defendants lacked any reasonable basis to claim that Overstock was operating according to plan, or that Overstock could achieve guidance sponsored and/or endorsed by defendants; and (vii) as a result, Overstock’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the November 26, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]

