NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of Shift4 Payments, Inc. ("Shift4" or the "Company") (NYSE: FOUR) between November 10, 2021 and April 18, 2023, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

Shift4 provides software and payment processing solutions in the U.S. The Company provides, among other products and services, integrated and mobile point-of-sale (“POS”) solutions.

In Shift4’s third quarter (“Q3”) of 2022, the Company completed its so-called “mass strategic buyout program” as part of a purported strategic initiative to insource its sales distribution network.

According to Shift4, because the Company is not a “member bank” as defined in certain payment network rules, the Company is not eligible for primary membership in certain payment networks and is therefore unable to directly access them. Accordingly, Shift4’s payment networks require the Company to be sponsored by a member bank as a service provider, which the Company has accomplished through a sponsorship agreement with its sponsor bank. To cover overdraft obligations at the sponsor bank, prior to December 2022, Shift4 had funds deposited in a sponsor bank merchant settlement account to facilitate gross card transaction deposits for those customers the Company bills on a monthly, as opposed to a daily, basis.

Throughout the Class Period, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Shift4 had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii as a result, Shift4 failed to properly account for customer acquisition costs, thereby artificially inflating its net cash provided by operating activities; (iii) accordingly, Shift4 would likely be forced to restate one or more of its previously issued financial statements; (iv) Shift4 employed accounting maneuvers in connection with, among other things, its mass strategic buyout program and sponsor bank merchant settlement account, that were designed to present an inaccurate picture of, inter alia, the Company’s performance, its underlying business quality, and its earnings power; (v) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Shift4’s reputation and business; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 21, 2022, Shift4 disclosed in an SEC filing that the Company’s Q3 2021, full year (“FY”) 2021, first quarter (“Q1”) 2022, and second quarter (“Q2”) 2022 financial statements should no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated because of a material weakness in the Company’s financial controls, which had caused it to incorrectly treat “customer acquisition costs” as cash used in investing activities rather than cash used in operating activities in its Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. As a result, Shift4 was forced to negatively revise its net cash provided by operating activities to $3 million (down from its originally reported $29.2 million), $30.8 million (down from its originally reported $37.1 million), and $70.8 million (down from its originally reported $85 million) for the year ended December 31, 2021, the three months ended March 31, 2022, and the six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

On this news, Shift4’s stock price fell $1.21 per share, or 2.67%, to close at $44.16 per share on October 24, 2022.

On April 19, 2023, Blue Orca Capital published a report addressing Shift4 (the “Blue Orca Report”). The Blue Orca Report alleged, among other things, that “Shift4 [is], in reality, a roll-up of low-tech POS systems and payment processors which is substantially less profitable, generates far less cash, and is materially more levered than investors are led to believe.” The Blue Orca Report further alleged that in 2022, “Shift4 engaged in a string of highly questionable and hyper-aggressive accounting maneuvers seemingly designed to keep the stock afloat, from cash flow manipulation to inexplicable distributor acquisitions that enabled it to capitalize a major component of COGS [cost of goods sold].” For example, the Blue Orca Report alleged, inter alia, that Shift4’s “buyout of 50% of its independent distributors”—i.e., in connection with its mass strategic buyout program—“and Q4 2022 cash account withdrawal” from its sponsor bank merchant settlement account “together inflated operating cash flow by 61%.”

On this news, Shift4’s stock price fell $5.95 per share, or 8.68%, to close at $62.59 per share on April 19, 2023.

As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, the Complaint alleges Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's securities, the Complaint alleges Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Shift4 (FOUR) should contact the Firm prior to the October 17, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline.