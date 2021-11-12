Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Snap Inc. (SNAP)

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Snap Inc. (“Snap” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SNAP) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased Snap common stock between July 22, 2020 and October 21, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Apple’s privacy changes would have, and were having, a material impact on Snap’s advertising business; (ii) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple’s privacy changes; (iii) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple’s privacy changes had on Snap’s advertising business; (iv) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (v) as a result, Defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On October 21, 2021, Snap disclosed weaker-than-expected revenue and weaker-than-expected guidance because of its advertising business, including due to Apple’s privacy changes. Snap also disclosed the risks of heightened restrictions on Snap’s access and use of user data due to Apple’s privacy update, revealing that “changes have adversely affected our targeting, measurement, and optimization capabilities, and in turn affected our ability to measure the effectiveness of advertisements on our services. This has resulted in, and in the future is likely to continue to result in, reduced demand and pricing for our advertising products and could seriously harm our business.” On this news, Snap’s stock price fell 26%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Snap during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 10, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .