NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of SSR Mining Inc. (“SSR Mining” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSRM) between February 23, 2022 and February 27, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants materially overstated SSR Mining’s commitment to safety and the efficacy of its safety measures; (2) SSR Mining engaged in unsafe mining practices which were reasonably likely to result in a mining disaster; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of SSR Mining should contact the Firm prior to the May 17, 2024 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .