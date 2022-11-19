NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased Unisys Corporation securities (“Unisys” or “Company”) (NYSE: UIS) between August 3, 2022 and November 7, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

According to the Complaint, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company’s 2022 financial guidance was significantly overstated; accordingly, once the truth was revealed, it was likely that the Company would be required to negatively revise its 2022 financial guidance; in addition to the foregoing, material weaknesses existed in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting; and as a result of all of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Unisys should contact the Firm prior to the January 10, 2023 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .