Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Volta Inc. (VLTA)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 28 mins ago

NEW YORK, April 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Volta Inc. (“Volta” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VLTA) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Volta stock between August 2, 2021 and March 28, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that on August 26, 2021, Volta Industries, Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, completed a business combination creating Volta Inc. On February 25, 2022, Volta filed a Form 8-K with the SEC stating that its Audit Committee determined that its third quarter 2021 financial statements would be restated. The Company downplayed the impact of the restatement and assured investors the understatements were unintentional.

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result, Volta had improperly accounted for restricted stock units issued in connection with the business combination and therefore understated its net loss for third quarter 2021 requiring it to restate its financial statements. On March 2, 2022, Volta revealed the true impact of the restatement: “an approximate $26.7 million increase to stock-based compensation and corresponding increase to paid-in capital, resulting in an approximate net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 of $69.7 million and $155.5 million, respectively.” On this news, the Company’s stock price fell 2.6% on March 3, 2022.

On March 28, 2022, Volta announced its founders had resigned as CEO and President, and from the Board of Directors of the Company. In connection with their resignations, they were converging their Class B share holdings and equity awards to Class A stock. On this news, the Company’s share price fell 18%, to close at $3.37 per share on March 28, 2022.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Volta should contact the Firm prior to the May 31, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

